Caught On CCTV: Delhi Woman With Child Stabbed To Death By Chain Snatcher

CCTV footage shows the man approaching from behind to snatch the chain.

A 25-year-old woman holding her child was stabbed to death during a robbery bid in North-West Delhi, police have said. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera in the capital's Adarsh Nagar locality. This is at least the second such incident reported from the city in the past two days.

The police said the woman, identified only as Simran, was stabbed while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

The CCTV footage clearly shows two women walking when one person approaches them from behind and tries to snatch a chain from one of them. On facing resistance, he stabs one of the women with a knife and leaves.

A case has been filed but no arrests made till now as the police probe further.

A 17-year-old boy was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the capital's Kalkaji area. He was attacked for objecting to the three accused following his sister and passing indecent remarks. Five persons were arrested over the incident.