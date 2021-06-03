Caught On Camera, Delhi Man, Out To Buy Cake For father, Stabbed To Death

The accused had attacked the victim after a fight over a girl, the police said.

A 19-year-old man who was on his way to buy a cake for his father's birthday was stabbed to death by four men in the national capital on Tuesday, the police said. The accused have been arrested, the police said, adding that they had attacked the victim after a fight over a girl.

The victim, identified as Kunal, was on his way to a pastry shop when the four accused surrounded him and attacked him with knives. The incident was caught on camera.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the four accused stabbing Kunal multiple times as he tries to escape. The incident took place in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest, back, and abdomen, the police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, they said.

Two of the knives used in the crime were recently bought from an online shopping website, the police said.

"It has been revealed that allegedly both accused Gaurav and victim Kunal liked the same girl and due to this, there was enmity between both. During the investigation it has revealed that the two knives were ordered online through Flipkart by the accused persons," a police official said.

A murder case has been filed against the four accused.