CBI Lays Trap, Arrests Delhi Cop While Taking Bribe

The CBI arrested the Delhi cop during alleged bribe payment, said officials. (representational)

The CBI has arrested an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police for allegedly taking bribe from a person in the Inderpur area on behalf of an inspector posted at Rajouri Garden police station, officials said Sunday.

Trilochan Dutt, the ASI, was arrested while he was accepting the bribe, they said.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Inspector Narendra Kumar Pahalwan of the Special Staff, Rajouri Garden police station, and unidentified others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a JJ Colony resident Parmeet Singh, the officials said.

Mr Singh approached the CBI alleging that the police had caught some people playing "satta" (betting) in a jhuggi in front of his house, the FIR stated.

Pahalwan allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 and an agreement to transfer the jhuggi be prepared in his name for not invoking Arms Act and MCOCA charges against Mr Singh, it alleged.

After doing necessary verification using independent witness and concealed recorder, the CBI proceeded with a trap operation. The agency arrested ASI Dutt during alleged bribe payment who was receiving it on behalf of Pahalwan, the officials said.

The CBI also searched the residences of both the accused, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)