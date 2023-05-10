Caught On CCTV, Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi As People Watch

Police are searching for the attacker who has been missing since Saturday.

In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed to death in Delhi on Saturday afternoon as residents of the area looked on.

The incident, which took place in Shahdara's Farsh Bazaar in Northeast Delhi on May 6, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The video shows a man, identified as Rahul, walking in a narrow lane when another man runs up to him and starts attacking him. The man then pulls out a knife and quickly stabs Rahul in the head and neck. Injured, Rahul pushes the attacker away but is soon overpowered by him as he continues to stab him in the chest, back and stomach.

A couple of people enter the scene and watch as the attacker violently stabs the man multiple times. He then quickly flees the spot as an injured Rahul limps and collapses to the side of the lane.

The clip shows some people walking through the lane, stopping to look at the injured man and then walking away. A crowd of residents surround the victim but none of them try to help him.

According to the police, the attacker and Rahul had an argument over drinking liquor after which he ran home to get a knife and stabbed him. Police are searching for the man who has been missing since Saturday.