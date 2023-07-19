Caught On CCTV: Delhi Woman Slapped Repeatedly During Rent Altercation

The police have charged the man for causing public nuisance under the Indian Penal Code.

A woman was brutally assaulted along with her minor son by a man during an argument in Mangolpuri in North West Delhi. The incident - reported to have taken place on July 16 - was captured by a CCTV mounted on top of a building in the area

The footage shows the man slapping the woman repeatedly as she confronts him at a narrow lane in the area. He is also seen slapping her minor son as he tries to intervene.

Another woman, presumably a family member of the woman, is also seen being hit with a stick as she tries to intervene, the video shows.

As the fight drags further, the woman is seen throwing a concrete slab at him, which he evades. Infuriated by the woman's attempt to hurt him, the man is then seen charging at her and beating her up with the wooden stick.

The video then ends with a group of people intervening and stopping the fight.

According to the police, the two were having a fight over a stall that the accused man had rented to the woman's family.

The police have charged the man for causing public nuisance under the Indian Penal Code.