Caught On Camera: Thieves Snatch Delhi Woman's Chain At Gunpoint

An investigation is underway, the Delhi Police said.

Two men were caught on camera snatching a woman's necklace in Delhi Saturday evening, the police said. CCTV footage of the act is now viral on social media.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident took place in the Rohini area of the city. Video footage shows two men on a bike approaching a woman standing near a shop. One of them points a gun at the woman who falls inside the shop and screams for help, but the robbers snatch the chain and flee the spot.

Videos also show a man inside the shop attempting to help the woman, but he runs away immediately after seeing the gun.

