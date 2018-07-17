Caste Certificates For Single Mothers To Be Simplified: Delhi Government

At a meeting chaired by Rajendra Pal Gautam it was decided to sensitise officers too.

The Delhi government is working to simplify the process to issue OBC certificates for children of single-parent women in the national capital, a Minister said on Monday.

If such women, who are residents of Delhi, can furnish their caste certificates, the government will issue the same for their children as well, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

"Women from other backward classes who are single parents face social problems but work hard to provide education to their children. While applying for OBC certificates for their children, they complain of complicated process. Hence, we are working to make it easy," Mr Gautam said.

At a meeting chaired by Mr Gautam in the past, it was decided to sensitise officers concerned on the issue.

"We will reach out to Divisional Officers and train them on dealing with such cases. They ask for proof about father''s name which may not be available. We have thus decided that no such documents would be needed in future and only mother''s certificate will be considered to provide the child with the necessary certificate," said the Minister.