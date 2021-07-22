Case Filed After Alleged Harassment Of Women In Delhi's Hauz Khas: Police

The Delhi Commission For Women issued a notice to police asking them to file a case. (File)

A case has been filed in connection with the alleged harassment of a 30-year-old woman and her friends by a group of men in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Hauz Khas area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the victim along with her three friends - all residents of Darjeeling in West Bengal - were waiting for a cab outside a bar, the police said.

Three to four people passed lewd comments about them, according to the complaint filed on Wednesday at Safdarjung Enclave police station. The woman then shouted at the men and made a video. Later, their cab arrived and the women left the area, the police said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The video made by the complainant was posted on social media, prompting Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) to issue a notice to police, asking them to register a case.

In the video, the women can heard protesting against the men for asking them their "rate".

The men can be seen apologising for the comments they made before the woman started recording.

The police said that efforts were on to identify the culprits.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said: "I saw this video on social media and was disgusted to see how a group of men were fearlessly harassing the women. Strong deterrence needs to be created against sexual harassment so that no one dares to commit such a crime. We have issued a notice to police seeking an FIR and probe in the matter."

