Businessman Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Woman On Flight

The woman informed the crew members and a case was registered at a police station. (Representational)

A 65-year-old businessman was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on-board a New Delhi-bound flight on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar Moolchandani, a resident of New Delhi. He was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by the woman, but later granted bail by a court.

The 41-year-old woman has alleged that the man inappropriately touched her and despite her warnings, he continued to assault her.

The woman then informed the crew members.

A case was registered at the Sahar Airport Police Station in Mumbai.

Investigation in the case is underway, the police said.