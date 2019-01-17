BSP-SP Alliance In Uttar Pradesh Does Not Spell Stability: Sheila Dikshit

Sheila Dikshit says prospects of BJP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are weak. (File)

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh does not "spell stability" and the Congress will spring a surprise in the state in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"Let them come together. They keep on coming together and departing and coming together. I mean they are not stable, they don't spell stability. Let's see," Dikshit told IANS.

Ms Dikshit, 80, a three-term Delhi Chief Minister, was responding to a question about the SP and BSP forging an alliance for contesting the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state and keeping the Congress out of the grand alliance. Ms Dikshit was named the Delhi Congress chief on January 10.

Sheila Dikshit, who was projected by the Congress as the chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh before it stuck an alliance with Samajwadi Party for the 2017 assembly polls, said prospects of the BJP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are weak.

The Congress has decided to contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state but has kept the doors open for secular parties willing to defeat the BJP.

Ms Dikshit said she will campaign for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh if asked to but will focus more on New Delhi as there is a lot of work of work to be done.

She favoured party president Rahul Gandhi being projected as prime ministerial candidate by the Congress. "Let the party decide that. We want, I want personally and most of us want it. But it has to be decided by the entire party," she said.

Asked about the possibility of a pan-India grand alliance, Sheila Dikshit said people have been working on it but it has not come through yet. "As far as Congress is concerned, let's see what happens," she said.