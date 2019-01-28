Body Of Missing Delhi Girl Found In Gunny Bag

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of the death will be ascertained only after they receive the autopsy report, the police said.

Delhi | | Updated: January 28, 2019 07:08 IST
Police said they are probing all angles including that of personal enmity. (Representational image)


The body of a seven-year-old girl was found inside a gunny bag in North Delhi's Samaypur Badli on Sunday, police said.

The girl had been missing since Saturday evening, they said.

A passerby who spotted the bag dumped on the roadside in a slum cluster in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area informed police at around 6 am, police said.

On reaching the spot, police found the body of the minor girl inside the bag. No injury marks were found on the body, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

The officer said the girl went missing on Saturday evening when she went outside to play with other children in her area. When she did not return home, her parents registered a missing complaint at Samaypur Badli police station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of the death will be ascertained only after they receive the autopsy report, the DCP said.

Police said they are probing all angles including that of personal enmity to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Delhi

