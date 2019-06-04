BJP's Vijender Gupta Sues Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia For Defamation

The BJP leader alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have made baseless allegations against him

Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Tuesday filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for attempting to "frame" him in an alleged assassination plot.

The defamation suit has been filed for "willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously" defaming the complainant, "on wholly and completely false, frivolous, unjustifiable and scandalous grounds and thereby, harming the goodwill and reputation of the complainant, within the political fraternity, media, friends, family, colleagues and in society at large."

Mr Gupta has also alleged that in the recent past that Mr Kejriwal scripted the slap-attack during a roadshow in Delhi on May 5, so as to make political gains. AAP had blamed the BJP for the incident.

Earlier on May 21, Mr Gupta had sent a legal notice to Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia for allegedly attempting to "frame him" in an alleged assassination plot against Mr Kejriwal.

The BJP leader has also alleged that both AAP leaders have made several baseless allegations against him on Twitter. Mr Gupta has 118K followers, while Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia have 14.9 million and 1.8 million followers respectively, who might have read their tweets.

"While Kejriwal's tweet was retweeted 3,194 times and that of Sisodia's was re-tweeted 1,301 times. Not only that. Twitter being a public platform, it might have reached and read by so many other people in and outside Delhi," said the complainant.

The matter has been fixed for hearing at Rouse Avenue Court on June 6 in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal.