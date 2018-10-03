BJP Wants Police, MCD To Take Care Of Cows: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta demanded that the MCD and the police prepare a joint action plan to take strict action against cow mafias.

Delhi | | Updated: October 03, 2018 15:10 IST
Arvind Kejriwal said BJP was not concerned about people's security and cleanliness.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party wants the police and the MCD to take care of cows and ignore people's security and cleanliness.

"BJP wants that Police and MCD should take care of the cows and leave people's security and cleaning of Delhi. Do people of Delhi also want the same?," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal's reaction came after Delhi's Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta demanded that the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) and the police prepare a joint action plan to take strict action against cow mafias

