BJP-Run Civic Body's Eviction Drive At Delhi's Violence-Hit Area Today

Violence broke out during Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's Jahangirpuri last week

Delhi's BJP-run municipal corporation has scheduled an anti-encroachment drive today at Jahangirpuri, days after violence broke out at the neighbourhood between two communities on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has scheduled the two-day anti-encroachment drive starting today and has asked the Delhi Police for at least 400 personnel to maintain law and order, news agency PTI reported.

The North Corporation in a letter to the police said a joint anti-encroachment programme comprising the Public Works Department, Health and Sanitation Department and others are scheduled in Jahangirpuri.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has also written to the mayor of the North Corporation to identify illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them. A copy of the letter was sent to the commissioner of the municipal body, PTI reported.

"You (police) are therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action on April 20 or April 21 (9.30 am onwards) as per your convenience for three days," the North Corporation's Assistant Commissioner said the letter to the police.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP have been engaged in a blame-game over the violence in Jahangirpuri. Ansar, the main accused in the violence, is at the centre of the escalating political fight, with the BJP and the AAP accusing each other of links with him.

The police have said there is no evidence so far that the violence on Saturday was planned. "So far, the probe does not suggest this (that it was planned). As of now it looks like it was all impromptu but now investigation is being done by the Crime Branch," Depender Pathak, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) Northern Range, told NDTV.

According to the police, the clashes erupted when a Hanuman Jayanti procession that did not have permission took a route alongside a mosque. The "shobhayatra" was passing by the mosque, with religious music blaring, around the same time as the azaan or Muslim call to prayers. Two groups started arguing and eventually, bricks were thrown at the procession.

Muslims in the area claim those in the procession carried weapons and tried to vandalise the mosque. Participants in the procession admitted they carried arms but blamed the violence on the Muslims.

Right-wing groups allege that the clashes were planned. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Prem Sharma, after being questioned by Delhi Police, had said that the violence was planned and that was why so many bricks were stored on the rooftop of the mosque.