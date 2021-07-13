BJP-Ruled Civic Body Demanding 2 Lakh For Unsealing Shops In Delhi: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have sealed shops in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations are sealing shops of Covid-hit traders in Delhi and demanding Rs 2 lakh for unsealing one unit.

No immediate response was available from the BJP.

In a statement, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi's have sealed the shops of several traders and cancelled their licences.

"The BJP is demanding Rs 2 lakh per unit from them (traders) to remove the seal (from their shops). This case is from Sonia Vihar area of Karawal Nagar where the NGT had constituted a committee of the MCD, the Delhi pollution board and the police to conduct an inquiry and seal the shops causing pollution," he said.

After investigation, out of about 200 units, five were sealed, he added.

Mr Pathak said, "Later, BJP leaders became greedy and cancelled the licenses of several traders citing land dispute as the reason. If there was a land dispute, why did the BJP validate their trade licenses in the first place?"