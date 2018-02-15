BJP Protests Against Arvind Kejriwal, Says Aam Aadmi Party Pushed Delhi 30 Years Back The Delhi Police use mild force to stop the demonstrating Bharatiya Janata Party workers and a few activists including Mr Tiwari were injured when water cannons were used.

On the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, thousands of BJP workers led by Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari assembled near Chandgi Ram Akhada in north Delhi and walked towards Mr Kejriwal's residence, shouting slogans like "Kejriwal, Kaha gaya tera wada (Kejriwal, what about your promises?)", "Jhootha Kejriwal (Kejriwal is a liar)" and "Kejriwal Sharm karo (Kejriwal, be ashamed)".



The Delhi Police use mild force to stop the demonstrating Bharatiya Janata Party workers and a few activists including Mr Tiwari were injured when water cannons were used.



Addressing the party workers, Mr Tiwari, who is the MP from northeast Delhi, said: "In three years of his governance, Kejriwal has pushed Delhi 30 years back in terms of development."



He also said Mr Kejriwal had got a setback from his Minister Satyendar Jain's corruption, and this was the reason why he is celebrating the third anniversary with few people in a hall instead with the city's people.



Referring to the disqualification of AAP MLAs in office of profit case, Mr Tiwari said, "They use to preach everyone about honesty. And now their own 20 MLAs have been disqualified by the President because they broke all the laws."



He charged Mr Kejriwal with lying over his promises like opening new hospitals and colleges in the city, alleging not a single new hospital or colleges have been opened in last three years.



"Even the condition of the government hospitals are very bad these days," he said, adding that two babies died in a city hospital this morning.



Mr Tiwari accused the chief minister of only suggesting closing down things or doing drama whenever Delhi sees any problem.



"When pollution level rises, he suggests to shut Delhi and to implement odd-even vehicle rationaling scheme, when ammonia level in water rises, he talks of stopping water supply. And thus the people of the city want to shut this corrupt government," he said.



"The truth is that he has failed on every promises he made to the people of the city whether it is about installing 15 lakh CCTV cameras, giving free wifi services, marshals in the DTC buses, free water supply and many others," he added.



