Bihar Man, 47, Stabbed To Death In Delhi: Cops

A 47-year-old man was stabbed to death by unknown people near Azadpur sabzi mandi in northwest Delhi, police said today.

At 3.53 am on Wednesday, Mahendra Park police station received a PCR call regarding a person lying unconscious near the bus stand, they said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. He had sustained a stab injury on his chest, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mahendra Park police station on Wednesday and investigation was taken up, they said.

He was a resident of Bakhtawarpur and native of Bihar. He used to work as labourer and has three sons and a daughter. The post-mortem examination was conducted and body handed over to the family, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a case of attempt to murder lodged by her daughter in 2006. He had to go for the testimony in that case. It is being suspected that the incident took place over the testimony, however, the investigation is being conducted to check the facts, police said.

The CCTV camera footage has been thoroughly examined and efforts are being made to nab the accused, police added.

