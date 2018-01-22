Be Ready For Legal Battles, By-Polls: AAP Tells 20 Disqualified Lawmakers Sources in the AAP said, although the party would take all possible legal recourse, the MLAs have been sounded out to be prepared for any eventuality, which is a likely by-poll.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The party leadership has held meetings with these 20 lawmakers twice in last two days. New Delhi: Fight the battle legally but be prepared for the by-polls as well. That's the message the Aam Aadmi Party has given to its 20 disqualified lawmakers.



On Friday, when the reports of the Election Commission recommending disqualification of the lawmakers came, they rushed to the Delhi High Court seeking a relief. The matter was postponed and will now be heard on Monday.



All the 20 MLAs have been disqualified for holding office of profit. The party can also appeal in the Supreme Court if the High Court does not give a favourable ruling.



"We hope to get justice in the court. Even if we don't get justice then we will go to the people's court which is the highest court," Madan Lal, who represented the Kasturba Nagar constituency prior to his disqualification, said.



Alka Lamba, who represented Chandni Chowk, said the disqualified lawmakers have confidence in the judiciary but they are also prepared to go back to the people and seek a fresh mandate if courts don't give ruling in their favour.



After the meeting with party leadership yesterday, Sarita Singh, who represented Rohtas Nagar, had said all the disqualified lawmakers will approach the court. "If we don't get a positive ruling then we will go to the people's court," she said.



