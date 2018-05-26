At Gunpoint, Businessman's Driver, Manager Robbed Of Rs 35 Lakh An SUV bearing a Haryana registration number intercepted their vehicle and stole cash at gunpoint.

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police are probing whether employees of the businessman were involved in the theft. (Representational) New Delhi: Unidentified persons on Friday stole Rs 35 lakh from a businessman's manager and driver in northwest Delhi's Model Town, police said.



They were both on their way to the businessman's house in a car when a SUV, bearing a Haryana registration number intercepted their vehicle. Four men with covered faces were inside.



Two of them got down, broke the windowpane on the driver's side of the businessman's car and took the car keys at gunpoint, the police said. Later, they opened the car's trunk and took the bag containing Rs 35 lakh in cash.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said that an insider's job was suspected, since the accused were aware that the cash was being transported in the car.



'The police are probing whether any employees of the businessman were involved. They are also questioning the driver since he was hired just a month and a half ago.



Unidentified persons on Friday stole Rs 35 lakh from a businessman's manager and driver in northwest Delhi's Model Town, police said.They were both on their way to the businessman's house in a car when a SUV, bearing a Haryana registration number intercepted their vehicle. Four men with covered faces were inside.Two of them got down, broke the windowpane on the driver's side of the businessman's car and took the car keys at gunpoint, the police said. Later, they opened the car's trunk and took the bag containing Rs 35 lakh in cash. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said that an insider's job was suspected, since the accused were aware that the cash was being transported in the car.'The police are probing whether any employees of the businessman were involved. They are also questioning the driver since he was hired just a month and a half ago. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter