At 33 Degrees, Delhi's Warmest Day In February In Last 17 Years

Delhi appears to have skipped spring entirely, going from a freezing cold winter to hot days in just a few weeks as it saw the warmest February day in 17 years today. The maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees is the highest for the month since 2006, showed data from the weather department.

The maximum temperature today was nine notches above normal.

Today is also the third warmest February in the last 55 years. February 20 is the third warmest since 1969, showed the data from the India Meteorological Department.

Safdarjung Airport in Delhi today recorded 33.6 °C, the third highest temperature for the month of February in the last 55 years: IMD pic.twitter.com/F0j6yeKRLH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting centre, said the lack of strong western disturbances was the primary reason for the early heat in Delhi and other parts of northwest India.

The national capital has been seeing a steady rise in temperatures over the past few days. On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average and the highest in the month in two years, the India Meteorological Department said.

The onset of summer earlier than expected this year has raised concern over the weather's effect on wheat crop and rapid snow melt in the mountains.

A top weather scientist warned of even warmer days in Delhi in the coming days. The temperature in the national capital is likely to rise up to 33 degree Celsius in the coming days, much before the spring festival of Holi in early March, IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar told NDTV.

The weather department had attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

The country as a whole had logged just 8.9 mm rainfall, which was 71 per cent lower than its long period average of 30.4 mm.