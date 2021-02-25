At 32.5 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Warmest February Day In Last 15 Years

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was 31.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded February's warmest day in the last 15 years, with the maximum temperature settling at 32.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhiites woke up to a warm and humid morning with the humidity levels shooting up to 100 per cent and the minimum temperature settling at a notch above normal.

As per the data provided by the MeT department, the last highest temperature in the month of February was recorded in the year 2006 at 34.1 degrees Celsius.

Between 2009 and 2020, the highest temperature recorded in the month of February was 32.4 degrees Celsius in 2017.

According to the figures, in February 2020, the highest temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius, 28.1 degrees Celsius in 2019 while in 2018, it went up to 32 degrees Celsius.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and the humidity was 100 per cent," a MeT Department official said on Wednesday.

