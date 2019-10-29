As Delhi Air Quality Worsens, The Dos And Don'ts For Safety From Smog

The NDMA tweeted several precautionary measure to protect oneself from the smog cover in the city.

A blanket of smog has engulfed Delhi since Diwali celebrations two days ago. On Tuesday evening, the air quality in the national capital was down to the "hazardous" mark.

Following a dip in air quality index in the capital city, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) posted an advisory of Dos and Don'ts for safety from the smog. The NDMA tweeted several precautionary measure to protect oneself from the smog cover in the city.

Some of the do's and don'ts for safety from smog according to the NDMA:

Use air purifying plants at homes and offices

Avoid stepping out or indulging in outdoor activities when the levels of air pollution or smog is high

Avoid burning garbage and prevent others in the neighborhood from doing the same

Using alternative modes of transport; car polling with friends

Avoid strenuous activities that lead to inhalation of greater volumes of minute pollutants

Air quality in Delhi took a hit after Diwali night due to a combination of smoke from firecracker, stubble burning and unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday claimed that pollution levels during Diwali in the national capital region were the lowest in five years urging people to shun firecrackers, green or otherwise.

Alarmed by the spike in pollution levels around Diwali last year, the Supreme Court had said only green firecrackers, which reportedly cause up to 30 per cent less pollution, could be sold this year. The court had also directed that firecrackers could only be burst in a two-hour window - 8 pm to 10 pm.

While the air quality as of 12.30 pm in the city was marginally better than Monday's high, the air quality slipped to "hazardous" later in the day, according to the real time Air Quality Index (AQI) monitor.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category.

The AQI takes into account five chief pollutants - particulate matter with a diameter less than 10 micrometres (PM10), PM2.5, ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and carbon monoxide (CO).

The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.