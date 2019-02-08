Arvind Kejriwal's Car Attacked In Delhi, AAP Alleges BJP Behind It

Nobody was hurt in the attack on Arvind Kejriwal's car.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was allegedly attacked today when he was on his way to Narela in Outer Delhi for an inauguration event.

About 100 men tried to stop Mr Kejriwal's car and attacked it with sticks but nobody was hurt, news agency PTI reported.

After the attack, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Delhi Police on Twitter and said: "If @DelhiPolice cannot protect a chief minister then how will they protect the common man? Does this happen in any Indian state where CM is attacked repeatedly and the Police fails to act???"

If @DelhiPolice cannot protect a chief minister then how will they protect the common man?



Does this happen in any Indian state where CM is attacked repeatedly and the Police fails to act??? https://t.co/eJ7IsDatuj — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2019

In another tweet, AAP shared a video of the incident and alleged BJP was behind the attack.

This is a proof that Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal was attacked by the goons of @BJP4India



Can @DelhiPolice please tell us when these goons will be arrested? pic.twitter.com/QqSoVRva1n — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2019

In November, Mr Kejriwal had alleged attempt on his life when a man smeared chilli powder on his face. Mr Kejriwal was leaving his third-floor chamber in the Delhi Secretariat complex when the man initially pretended to fall at his feet, then attacked him.

"I have been attacked four times in two years, and it's no minor issue. These attacks aren't taking place, they're being ordered because we have become an obstacle and they want me to die," he had said then.

The 50-year-old Chief Minister in the past has been attacked with ink and slippers, and slapped while campaigning for the elections.

(With inputs from PTI)