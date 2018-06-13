Arvind Kejriwal Protest LIVE Updates: Manish Sisodia Joins Sit-In Protest At Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's House

Today is the third day of the sit-in protest at the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals house.



Here are the live updates of Arvind Kerjiwal's sit-in at Lieutenant Governor's house



09:54 (IST) Kapil Sharma releases a song for Arvind Kejriwal



Kapil Sharma releases a song for Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet colleagues, including Satyender Jain who in on an indefinte fast, began a sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's house on Monday to push for projects which they said were “stuck”. In a series of tweets today, Mr Kerjiwal confirmed that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also joined the protest. On Monday, the chief minister had issued a video message to the people of Delhi saying he and his ministers were on "dharna" so they could get facilities and the government could conduct its work. Today is the third day of the sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor’s house.