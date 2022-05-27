Arvind Kejriwal Holds 1st Meeting With Delhi's New Lt Governor Vinai Saxena

The meeting, which lasted for 40 minutes, was held at the LG Secretariat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today held a meeting with the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. The meeting, which lasted for 40 minutes, was held in the LG Secretariat.

Calling the meeting a courtesy call, Mr Kejriwal said it is important for the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor to work together.

"It is important to have coordination between the government and the Lieutenant Governor. Both should work together for the betterment of Delhi," Mr Kejriwal said after the meeting.

"The tenure of the former Lt Governor was also good and we did good work together. We hope to do good work for the people of Delhi with the current Lieutenant Governor too," he added.

Vinai Kumar Saxena was sworn in as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor on Thursday, days after Anil Baijal resigned from the post citing "personal reasons".

"On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the cabinet of Delhi Government," said Chief Minister Kejriwal in a Twitter post following the appointment of Saxena.