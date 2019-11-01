Arvind Kejriwal Asks Students To Write To 'Captain Uncle, Khattar Uncle' About Air Pollution, Stubble Burning

Delhi Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal distributed masks to school students due to severe pollution levels

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today told school children in Delhi that smoke emanating from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana was causing air pollution in the city, and asked them to write letters to the chief ministers of the two states urging them to control stubble burning.

Mr Kejriwal distributed masks to school children as part of the Delhi government's initiative to protect them from pollution and also explained the children about stubble burning.

The Delhi government has procured 50 lakh N95 masks for distribution among children in private and government schools.

Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states



It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today



I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed pic.twitter.com/MYwRz9euaq - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019

Mr Kejriwal said the smoke emanating from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana causes pollution in Delhi.

"Please write letters to Captain uncle and Khattar uncle and say, 'Please think about our health'," he told the school children.

He also urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to think about the health of children and take steps to stop stubble burning.

Mr Kejriwal also urged students to help in stopping garbage burning in the national capital.

"We have to stop garbage burning in Delhi. If you see anyone doing so, request them to not do it. If they do not listen, there is a WhatsApp number to report it," he said.



