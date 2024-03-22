Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: ITO Metro Station Closed, Traffic Advisory Here

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters.

Traffic restrictions have been announced in Delhi as the cops brace for massive protests after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a central agency in the alleged liquor policy case.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the temporary closure of the ITO Metro station until 6 PM on Friday, In a statement posted on their official X account, the DMRC stated, “On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024."

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory urging commuters to avoid certain routes until further notice, due to some “special arrangements.”

Routes to avoid:

Krishna Menon Marg

Motilal Nehru Marg

Janpath

Dr Apj Abdul Kalam Road

The traffic cops have advised commuters to avoid these stretches till further notice.

These announcements come in the wake of the recent arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor policy scam. A probe team turned up at Mr Kejriwal's home last evening after he skipped nine summonses by the ED for questioning in the ongoing probe. After search and questioning, they arrested the AAP chief. Officials also reportedly seized the mobile phones of Mr Kejriwal and his family members before taking him into custody.

Mr Kejriwal's arrest, just before the Lok Sabha elections, has led to nationwide protests by the Aam Aadmi Party's supporters and criticism from the Opposition. The AAP has called nationwide protests outside BJP offices today, terming the arrest a "political conspiracy by the BJP."