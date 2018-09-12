254 Medieval Era Coins Discovered At Khirki Mosque In Delhi

A team of archaeologist, consternation assistant and photographers took possession of the coins.

Over 250 copper coins belonging to the reign of Sher Shah Suri (1540-1545) and his successors have been discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the premises of Khirki Mosque in Delhi during the course of conservation of the monument.

ASI (Delhi Circle) had taken up the task of cleaning of the area to initiate conservation of Khirki Mosque and during the cleaning, 254 coins were discovered near entrance of the monument, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement Wednesday.

ASI has started scientific clearance of the area under technical supervision of archaeologists.

The mosque lies on the southern periphery of the village Khirki. It was built by Khan-i-Jahan Junan Shah, the Prime Minister of Firoz Shah Tughluq (1351-88), and is believed to be one of the seven mosques built by him.

"A few coins were cleaned by the ASI experts and on the basis of preliminary observation, it can be said that some of the coins belong to the reign of Shershah Suri and his successors," the statement said.

In 2003, as many 63 coins were found on the same premises during cleaning and conservation.

After cleaning of the coins, process to decipher the same will be initiated with the help of experts, the statement said.