Ambulance Driver, Who Carried Covid Patients' Bodies, Dies Of Coronavirus

Aarif Khan, a frontline COVID-19 warrior, died of coronavirus on Saturday.

An ambulance driver in Delhi who used to to transport bodies of coronavirus patients to funeral grounds has died after catching the virus himself.

Working with the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, a non-government organisation, Aarif Khan used to provide ambulance services to COVID-19 patients in the National Capital Region.

He used to spend hours away from his family to help those suffering with COVID-19 and their families.

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal helps provide funeral services for those who have died of the virus.

India's coronavirus cases have surged past the 70-lakh mark, taking it ever closer to overtaking the United States as the world's most infected country. With 74,383 new infections, India's Covid tally now stands at 70,53,806. In the 24-hour period, India reported 918 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,08,334 today.

Delhi has reported a total of 3,06,559 cases till Saturday, out of which 22,007 are active patients while 2,78,812 patients have been discharged.

The death rate -- based on the last 10 days - stands at 1.41 per cent whereas the cumulative fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent in Delhi.

The National Centre for Disease Control has warned that the national capital may witness 15,000 daily cases during winter.