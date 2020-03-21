Amanatullah Khan No Longer Delhi Waqf Board Chairman: Delhi Government

Amanatullah Khan is no longer the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The revenue department of the Delhi government has said AAP leader Amanatullah Khan ceased to be the chairman of the Waqf Board after the legislative assembly was dissolved in February.

Mr Khan was an MLA from Okhla in the sixth Delhi Assembly, which was dissolved on February 11. He was re-elected from the same seat in the election for the seventh Assembly.

The office of the Principle Secretary (revenue) stated in a letter on Friday that Mr Khan ceased to be a member and chairman of the board with the dissolution of the Assembly on February 11, according to section 14(1) of the Waqf Act, 1995.

"I enjoyed my journey as the Waqf Board chairman from September, 2018 to March 20, 2020. I am happy that I could help the needy and poor," Mr Khan said in a tweet in Hindi.

As an MLA, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was nominated to the seven-member Waqf Board and subsequently, unanimously elected as its chairman in September, 2018.

A senior Delhi government officer denied Mr Khan was removed from his post, saying the panel was to be reconstituted by the new government.

Mr Khan was actively leading the Waqf Board in welfare activities, including for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of last month''s communal violence in northeast Delhi.