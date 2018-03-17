Alleged Gangster Neeraj Bawana Demands Better Facilities In Tihar, Threatens Hunger Strike

In a letter to a Delhi court, Bawana, arrested in connection with several cases, talked about the poor condition of the inmates lodged in high-risk ward of the country's largest prison.
In the application moved before Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat, the gangster said if his demands were not met by March 19, he would go on hunger strike along with other prisoners of the high-risk ward.
The application, moved through advocate M S Khan, has also been sent to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court and the Director General, Prisons.
Bawana had also in October last moved a city court, seeking directions to the Tihar Jail authorities to provide better hygienic conditions to the inmates.
