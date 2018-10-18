Air Quality In Delhi Continues To Remain Poor

Farmers say that there are lack of feasible alternatives to stubble burning.

Delhi's air quality remains poor as neigbouring Punjab and Haryana continue to burn stubble despite the ban.

The air quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area on Thursday morning showed high levels of prominent pollutant particulate matter. According to Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the PM 2.5 was 224 and PM 10 was 272 today.

An Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The figure remained constant since last night, which was recorded at 9:52 pm. The air quality in other north Indian cities, Gurugram (252), Lucknow (247), Kanpur (247), Agra (236), and Patna (209) was also in the poor category

The farmers say that there are lack of feasible alternatives to stubble burning. They blamed the industries and vehicles for being the primary reason for pollution.

The National Green Tribunal has implemented strict norms on stubble burning. In order to curb the situation and find a better alternative, the Centre has approved a large sum of money for modern tools and technology.

A Central Pollution Control Board official said a number of factors are responsible for deteriorating air quality, including vehicular pollution, construction activities and meteorological factors.

Among meteorological factors the main reason is the drop and change of wind speed which is now flowing from the stubble burning areas, another official said.



The Board has deployed 41 teams to monitor the implementation of measures taken to fight air pollution.



(With Inputs From Agencies)