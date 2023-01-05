Ahead Of G20 Meet, Delhi's Crucial Sardar Patel Marg To Get A Makeover

The NDMC has approved Rs 60-100 crore for the beautification of the area ahead of G20 meet. (File)

Ahead of the much-anticipated G20 meetings in Delhi, the crucial Sardar Patel Marg is getting a makeover with new white and bright orange railings, green patch belts with flowering plants, and 112 national flags.

Moreover, the number of water bodies in the area will also be increased in the coming days and 112 national flags on 9-meter-high polls would be installed in the coming days, a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Thursday.

The NDMC has approved Rs 60-100 crore for the beautification of the area ahead of the G20 meetings.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal also said Rs 31 crore has been sanctioned to change the colour of 5,000 signage from green to blue and for tourist places, the signage will be in white.

"The Sardar Patel Marg is one of the crucial roads as any visitor coming to the main city area of Delhi from the airport side will take that route," Chahal said, adding that it is being revamped.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected the areas with Sanjay Arora, Chief Engineer (Civil), Supdt. Engineer and other civil engineers of the NDMC on day-to-day working/improvement on upcoming events in the run-up to the G-20 Summit from Outer Circle (Panchkuin Road red light) to Minto Road and Mandi House.

"The work of railings alongside the road about 2.8 km is in progress from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaulan Kuan areas with a new colour of white, bright orange with golden top. Adjoining this railing, green patches/belts with flowering plants will also be planted," Mr Chahal said.

"There are two water bodies in Sardar Patel Marg, the same will be increased in the coming days on this 2.8 km areas and 112 national Flags of 9-meter heights on 15 locations both sides of the road will be placed," he added.

The majority of the meetings at the G-20 Summit will be held in the New Delhi Area, New NDMC of New India is working on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- Athithi Devo Bhava.

Wall painting work is in progress to make the city colourful in line with the theme of the G-20 Summit -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Special drives to clean the city by removal of municipal solid waste, scrap, and obsolete items, etc. from the roads/streets will also be carried out.

"To make the trees more colourful, uplighting on trees on the prominent situation has been started from the Sardar Patel Marg Road. In the coming days, about 500 trees will be made colourful through the lighting method," Mr Chahal said.

"For installation of sculpture and art promotion, work will also be done in different locations in near future," he added.

India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

Other civic bodies have also started work on the beautification of the city areas for the G20 event.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified thrust areas and laid out a timeline for this work, they said.

"This will include improving road infrastructure and walkability, refurbishing signages, beautifying areas beneath flyovers, good LED lighting, illuminating trees, covering drains and replacing broken slabs, installing public art at important locations, developing modern kiosks, taking permanent measures to prevent waterlogging," a senior MCD official said.

The MCD has accelerated its work of giving parks, roads, walkways, and central verges a makeover in Delhi which is slated to host the G20 summit in September 2023, they said

