After Warm Day, Temperature Drops in Delhi. The Reason Is...

The sudden drop in Delhi temperature is due to a western disturbance. (Representational Pic)

Strong surface wind caused the temperature in Delhi on Monday to fall to 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The weather office has forecast that the wind will continue during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 22 degrees Celsius. "Strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) with occasionally gusty winds (speed 40 kmph) likely to prevail over northwest India during next three days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Monday. The relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 8.30 am.

The fall in the temperature comes days after national capital recorded a high of 27.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The sudden turn in the weather is due to western disturbance and the temperature is expected to rise from Tuesday.

"We are seeing cold northwesterly winds once again, which can lead to a slight drop in the maximum and minimum temperatures. It will drop further on Monday. However, this impact will be short-lived, with a rise in temperature expected once again from Tuesday onwards as wind speeds drop," said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 45 per cent.