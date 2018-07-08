After Delhi Verdict, BJP Accuses AAP Government Of Causing Conflict

The SC outlined the relationship between CM Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal. (File)

The BJP today accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of adopting "confrontationist" attitude towards the Centre and causing "conflict" in Delhi on the recent Supreme Court verdict.

"Kejriwal is creating unnecessary confusion and conflict situation in Delhi, despite clear orders from the Supreme Court," said Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly.

In its judgement, the five-judge bench had advised the AAP government to abandon the path of "anarchy" to ensure harmony with various stakeholders including the Lieutenant Governor (LG), he said.

"Contrary to the court orders, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unleashed another round of confrontation regarding transfer and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital," he alleged.

The AAP government has claimed control over 'services' citing the July 4 verdict by the Supreme Court that gave it executive powers in matters barring the subjects of police, land and public order.

The matter of services, including transfer and postings of Delhi government bureaucrats are so far under the LG's jurisdiction.

Mr Gupta claimed the apex court order has established the "status quo" vis-a-vis the special status of Delhi as per the Constitution.

"The Supreme Court did not rule on the Central government notification of May 21, 2015. It will be heard by the regular bench of the Supreme Court. Till a decision is given by the bench, the present position with regard to services will hold," he claimed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his "latest bid to create chaos and confusion has been attacking the LG," he alleged.