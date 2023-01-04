Caught On CCTV: Delhi Student Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend Days After Break-Up

The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend in north Delhi on Monday, days after she broke up with him, the police said.

The woman is being treated at Jagjivan Ram Hospital in the national capital and her condition is reported to be critical.

22-year-old Sukhwinder was furious after the woman, a Delhi University student, left him and stopped talking to him following an argument.

Sukhwinder and the woman had been in a relationship for five years.

He called the woman near her house at Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday afternoon to confront her on their breakup and stabbed her multiple times, officials said.

The video shows the duo walking in the lane of the residential area and talking to each other. After a brief interaction, Sukhwinder is seen stabbing her multiple times.

Sukhwinder fled to Ambala after the incident. He was arrested yesterday while he was returning to Delhi. "A case has been filed against him on the charges of attempt to murder," an official said.