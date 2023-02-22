AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal Is Delhi's New Deputy Mayor

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal got 147 votes against BJP leader Kamal Bagri's 116.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Aaley Mohammad Iqbal was elected Delhi's new deputy mayor today. He got 147 votes against BJP leader Kamal Bagri's 116.

Earlier in the day, AAP's Shelly Oberoi became the first mayor of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi. She received 150 votes while BJP's Rekha Gupta 116 out of the total 266 votes.

This was the fourth attempt to elect a mayor since the earlier elections were stalled amid uproar over voting rights being given to nominated members.

The matter went to the Supreme Court which held that the members nominated to the Municipal Corporation by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.

AAP won 134 of 250 wards in the first municipal election held after the merging of the MCD and redrawing of constituencies last year. The BJP finished second after controlling the civic body for 15 years.

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, had emerged victorious from Ward No 76, Chandini Mahal with a record margin of over 17,000 votes. He was up against Irfan Malik of BJP and Mohammad Hamid of Congress.

He was a councillor in 2012 and 2017 as well. He became councillor from Turkman Gate in 2012 and Delhi Gate ward in 2017. In 2012, he was the chairman of the city zone of North MCD.