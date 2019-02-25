AAP Writes To Delhi Congress, BJP Over Their Stand On Delhi Statehood

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the aim of the movement is only to organise the people. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday wrote to Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asking for their stand on full statehood to Delhi, the party said.

Informing the media about the party's full statehood mass movement, starting March 1 during which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on an indefinite hunger strike, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the aim of the movement is only to organise the people.

"Kejriwal has no demand from the Central government and his fast is being held to organise people on the full statehood issue," Mr Rai said.

He said the venue for the hunger strike is yet to be decided.

Mr Rai said it was "surprising" that Ms Dikshit who had earlier supported full statehood for Delhi, is now speaking the language of the Bharatiya Janata Party.