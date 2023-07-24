AAP To Install 500 ATMs To Supply Drinking Water In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

He said the ATMs will be installed near slums and other densely populated areas

The Delhi government has planned to install 500 water ATMs to provide drinking water treated using the Reverse Osmosis (RO) process to people in slums and other such densely populated areas, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

During an inspection of an RO plant at Delhi's Mayapuri area, he said four water ATMs have been installed and 500 are planned in the first phase.

Every person will be provided with a card which will let them draw 20 litres of water per day from these ATMs, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal added that the ATMs will be installed near slums and other such densely populated areas where pipelines can not be laid.

Water drawn through tube wells will be treated at the RO plants and then distributed among people through the water ATMs, he said.

