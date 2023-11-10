"Not Just Arrest, They're Planning...": AAP MP's Big Arvind Kejriwal Claim

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the anti-money laundering agency on October 4.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy case, made a huge claim about his boss Arvind Kejriwal. "A big conspiracy is being devised to frame Arvind Kejriwal," claimed Mr Singh, flanked by several policemen.

"Not just arrest, they are planning a big move against Mr Kejriwal," the AAP MP indirectly targeted the Centre which the Opposition leaders claim is allegedly misusing probe agencies.

Sanjay Singh's judicial custody has been extended till November 24 by a Delhi court. Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Mr Singh to sign some documents related to development work as a Member of Parliament.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the anti-money laundering agency on October 4 after an hours-long raid at his home. He is the third AAP leader to be arrested by a central agency.

Before him, Manish Sisodia was arrested earlier this year and Satyendar Jain was arrested last year.

The Enforcement Directorate also summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, but he skipped it saying it was "politically motivated".

"Everywhere the AAP is contesting elections, the BJP is being completely destroyed. It has understood now that the only way out is to send AAP leaders to jail in a fake case and not let them come out," he charged.

The AAP - whose several leaders are facing the probe agency heat - said it will conduct a "referendum" in Delhi and other parts of the country on whether Mr Kejriwal should resign if he is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate or continue to run the government from jail.

The decision was taken at a meeting Mr Kejriwal held with AAP councilors. The party, however, did not announce any date for the "referendum".

The party also said it will seek the court's permission to have the Delhi Chief Minister work from jail in case he is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED and the CBI have alleged the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who paid bribes for licenses. The AAP has strongly refuted the charge.

The liquor policy was scrapped by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena who recommended a CBI probe into alleged corruption.

The CBI on February 26 arrested Manish Sisodia, then the deputy chief minister of Delhi, for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy. He has been in custody since then. The ED arrested him in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.