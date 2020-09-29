AAP MLA Raghav Chadha's Car Window Smashed, Laptop, Documents Stolen

The car was parked outside the AAP MLA's house at the time of the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha's laptop has been stolen from his car in Delhi, the police said. The incident took place on Monday when two bike-borne men allegedly smashed the rear window of his car and decamped with the laptop and a few documents, they said.

The car was parked outside the AAP MLA's house in south west Delhi at the time of the incident.

"AAP Party MLA Raghav Chadha parked his car in front of his house after coming back from office. Suddenly, two bike-borne men came and broke the rear window glass and stole his laptop from the back seat of his car," said a police official.

The spot has been examined by the crime team and a case has been registered.

The police are checking the CCTV footage from the area to trace the culprits and the stolen laptop.