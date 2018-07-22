AAP MLA Charged For Furnishing Fake Educational Qualification Details

On July 19, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Poleram (42), a resident of Gokalpuri, at Nand Nagri police station in northeast Delhi following a city court's direction, they said.

Delhi | | Updated: July 22, 2018 08:02 IST
The police are verifying the documents submitted by the AAP MLA Fateh Singh.

New Delhi: 

A case has been registered against AAP MLA Fateh Singh for allegedly furnishing false information about his educational qualifications in nomination papers, the police said on Saturday.

According to Mr Singh's nomination papers, he completed his Class 12 from UP Board and subsequently did his graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

The complainant has alleged that this is false, the police said.

The police are verifying the documents submitted by the AAP MLA. 

