AAP Lawmaker, Supporters Charged For Allegedly Assaulting Man In Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters were charged for allegedly assaulting and threatening a man in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, police said on Monday.

A complaint was received from a man alleging that AAP supporters assaulted him because he was not supporting Mr Khan and the party, a senior police officer said.

The man told police Mr Khan was present at the time of the incident, he said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening after the polling concluded in the city, the officer said.

A case has been registered and police is probing the allegations, he said.

