BJP's 'Khalnayika' Jibe At AAP Leader On Delhi Civic Body Chaos

After much pandemonium in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the six-member standing committee election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took 'Khalnayika' jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by sharing a satirical post on social media.

"AAP's 'khalnayika' (villain) who caused violence and showed dictatorship in the House," read the tweet from BJP Delhi roughly translated from Hindi.

BJP Delhi shared a sarcastic post similar to a film's poster, which read: "AAP Films presents 'Khal Nayika' by Arvind Kejriwal - the surprising drama of 2023."

MCD House witnessed chaos on Friday as BJP and AAP members resorted to punches, jostling and rained blows at each other over the results of the election to the six-member standing committee.

सदन में मारपीट और तानाशाही करवाने वाली AAP की “खल-नायिका” pic.twitter.com/yp3v7Tw2wQ - BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 25, 2023

The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.

After the MCD could not elect a six-member standing committee following of ruckus in the House, AAP Councillor and Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday alleged that BJP Councillors dragged her chair and pushed her.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, reached Kamla Market police station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD House witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.

Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands.

"Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat," she said.

It was the third day of commotion in the House.

"As soon as the voting was taking place, the BJP Councillors clearly sensed that they were losing. That is why they stormed the session. As soon as I was about to announce the result, the BJP Councillors, especially Arjun Marwah, Chandan Chaudhary, and Ravi Negi came to the stage. Chaudhary dragged my chair and pushed me. I ran for my life," Shelly Oberoi said.

She also alleged that the BJP "deliberately" created a ruckus for over 2.5 months to stall the MCD meeting and run the House unconstitutionally.

"BJP every time created a ruckus during the standing committee election. That is why today I am here to register a police complaint. I have requested SHO to file an FIR against the BJP councillors, especially those three, and provide me protection," she added.

Shelly Oberoi declared that the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee will now be held on February 27. The House was adjourned till February 27.

BJP members also reached the Kamla Market police station to file an FIR against AAP. They alleged an "attempt of murder on AAP's women councillor".

BJP Councillor Meenakshi Sharma later filed a police complaint at Kamla Market Police Station against AAP Councillors for "causing grievous harm and injury and committing criminal assault with women Councillors of BJP intending to outrage the modesty and giving threat of life with criminal conspiracy"

Meenakshi Sharma said someone from AAP hit her with a sharp object. "They also touched my neck. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven't allowed a single House sustain. I do not know if she's Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders by Kejriwal and their masters," she said.

In the unprecedented fight in the House and resulting commotion, AAP Councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed. He later recovered and joined the party's protest. Both BJP and AAP blamed each other for the violence.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed AAP received 138 votes in a poll of 6 members of the Delhi MCD Standing Committee and BJP received lesser.

"AAP has 134 Councillors, one joined BJP. Since Congress Councillors are not here, it means there are some BJP Councillors who voted for AAP," he said.

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana accused AAP of violence and not following the norms.

"Election officers declare the election and say that votes declared invalid by Mayor are valid. Three candidates each of AAP and BJP have won. But AAP does hooliganism here as instructed by Kejriwal. We will not tolerate this goondaism and approach the Court," he said.

AAP leaders attacked the BJP over the ruckus. "They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this."

AAP leader Atishi alleged that BJP showed goondaism in the Civic centre.

"Standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realised they were losing and they created a ruckus. The mayor was attacked and physically assaulted by the BJP male member," she said.

"What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars," Atishi added.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta said election results are being tampered with, wrong announcements are being made and they are indulging in fistfights.

Gupta said six members were supposed to have been elected to Standing Committee.

"Three members each from AAP and BJP were elected. One AAP member lost. All this was done to make him win and the results were tampered with. We demand CBI inquiry, such people should be arrested and action should be taken," he said.

Former Delhi Mayor Aarti Mehra said the Mayor has no right to decide the result.

"She can only announce it. We will go to court and take legal action against her. I can show a video where Atishi is seen giving directions to create a ruckus. Strong action will be taken. We will fight against these goons," she said.

A video shared by Delhi BJP showed Atishi in conversation with an AAP councillor moments before the councillor was seen entering into a violent scuffle.