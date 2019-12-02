AAP Increased People's Faith In Delhi's Power Supply: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi's 24x7 power supply has hurt the sales of inverters and generators.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the work done by his government in the field of electricity has increased people's faith in the power supply.

"I am glad the work we have done to end power cuts in the last few years has increased people's faith in Delhi's power supply."

Arvind Kejriwal has been claiming that his government has done a lot of work in bringing down the electricity bills along with providing the uninterrupted power supply.