AAP Protest In Delhi Assembly Postponed Till Tomorrow

MLAs of AAP and BJP were involved in a war of words inside Delhi Assembly today.

Legislators of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have postponed their protest in Delhi Assembly until tomorrow. AAP MLAs were demanding removal of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him over allegations of money laundering. The AAP plan to burn an effigy of the L-G today was also put on hold. AAP MLAs were on an overnight protest at the Assembly yesterday.

Meanwhile, proceedings in the Assembly were marked by chaotic scenes and frequent disruptions today as well, with MLAs of AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) involved in a war of words. Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla had to adjourn the proceedings until 1pm.

AAP MLAs demanded Mr Saxena's resignation after AAP member Durgesh Pathak accused the L-G of involvement in the "khadi scam". AAP has alleged that in 2016, during the central government's demonetisation drive, Mr Saxena, who was then the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore.

The Delhi government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mr Saxena are currently at loggerheads after the latter's office returned 45 files to Mr Kejriwal, citing breaches of norms.

Following AAP's demonstrations yesterday, BJP MLAs also started an overnight 'dharna' at the Assembly premises, demanding the sacking of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet minister Satyendra Jain over alleged corruption in the implementation of the new excise policy in Delhi. AAP-BJP animosity has increased in Delhi over the last couple of weeks, following the arrest of Mr Jain and CBI raids on Mr Sisodia's residence and bank locker over allegations of corruption. Mr Sisodia claimed that the charges against him were fabricated and that the BJP top leadership was trying to topple the AAP government in Delhi.