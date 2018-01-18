AAP Legislator Amanatullah Khan Resigns As Member Of Delhi Waqf Board Mr Khan said the Delhi Waqf Board has been functioning without a chairman for the past one-and-half years leading to corruption.

Share EMAIL PRINT Amanatullah Khan requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to appoint a new chairman of Delhi Waqf Board New Delhi: AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday submitted his resignation as member of the Delhi Waqf Board and urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to set up the board and appoint a chairman.



Mr Khan said the Delhi Waqf Board has been functioning without a chairman for the past one-and-half years leading to corruption.



On Tuesday, a Delhi Assembly-appointed committee found that a part of the land belonging to Hazrat Naseeruddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital was sold illegally in connivance with some Delhi Waqf Board officials in 2016.



Amanatullah Khan added that the Lt Governor was not setting up the board and said that people do not want him to become the chairman, reason why the formation of the board was being stalled.



"I have resigned so that now they will form the board," the Aam Aadmi Party legislator said.



