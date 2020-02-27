AAP Demands Action Against BJP Leaders After Delhi Violence

The demand was raised in the Delhi Assembly on the last day of a special 3-day session. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Abhay Verma for allegedly instigating people during communal clashes in Delhi that claimed 32 lives.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on the last day of a special three-day session, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that there should be a narco-analysis test on SHOs of riot-hit areas so that the "truth comes out".

He also sought to know why the police are not taking strict action against Mr Mishra and Mr Verma, the Laxmi Nagar MLA, despite their being sufficient evidence against them.

Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey demanded Mr Mishra be arrested over the allegedly provocative speech that he made shortly before the violence erupted in parts of northeast Delhi.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan said the BJP leader openly instigated people, but no action has been taken against him yet.

Social Welfare Minister and Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam also called for action against Mr Mishra, former Karawal Nagar MLA.

On Sunday, Mr Mishra gave an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Jafarabad and Bhahanpura areas vacated in three days, failing which, he said, people would hit the streets.

The violence that began on Sunday spread across northeast Delhi. More than 200 people were injured in the clashes.

Chandni Chowk MLA Prahlad Singh Sahani demanded action against Mr Verma.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit out at the AAP government, alleging that it has failed to serve the people of the national capital.

In the last five years, not a single bus has been added to the fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), he claimed.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP had promised to open 20 new colleges in the national capital, but no new college has been opened by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

He also claimed that the AAP government did not do anything to reduce the pollution levels in Delhi.