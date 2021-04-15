8 Including 2 Women Held For Assaulting Cop In Delhi

FIR has been registered in the case of assault on police personnel in Delhi's Khyala area.

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested eight people, including two women, allegedly for rioting and assaulting a policeman in the city's Khyala area.

The action came after a video showing a police officer being thrashed by some people went viral

"FIR has been registered in the case of assault on police personnel in Khyala area. 8 accused persons including 2 women have been arrested for rioting and assaulting a policeman," DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) West Delhi tweeted.

