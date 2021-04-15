8 Including 2 Women Held For Assaulting Cop In Delhi

FIR has been registered in the case of assault on police personnel in Delhi's Khyala area.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested eight people, including two women, allegedly for rioting and assaulting a policeman in the city's Khyala area.

"FIR has been registered in the case of assault on police personnel in Khyala area. 8 accused persons including 2 women have been arrested for rioting and assaulting a policeman," DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) West Delhi tweeted.

