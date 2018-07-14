7th Grader Has Stitches From Neck To Back, Attacked In School With Blade

The student had received stitches running across his back.

A seventh class student in southeast Delhi's Badarpur has dozens of stitches on his back after he was attacked by a group of students in school with a blade used to sharpen pencils, reported news agency ANI.

The attack took place yesterday at a central school after two students fought over a seat in the class, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal.

The victim further said that the teachers in the school "didn't take any action".

The victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he received stitches running across his back - from the neck to the lower back. The student has been released from hospital.

Police say they are investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies)